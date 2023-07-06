Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah wrap up London shoot for Ulajh: BTS mystery unraveled!

Get ready for a thrilling glimpse into the world of Bollywood as Janhvi Kapoor takes us behind the scenes of her latest film, Ulajh. The cast recently wrapped up their schedule in the vibrant city of London and the excitement is palpable. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah shared mesmerizing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Ulajh and gave fans a peek into the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah drop BTS photos from Ulajh sets.

Janhvi shared black-and-white pictures that exude a sense of mystery and anticipation. With director Sudhanshu Saria by her side, Kapoor and her team embarked on a soul-nourishing journey that has left us craving for more.

But Janhvi isn't the only one spilling the beans on this electrifying project. Co-star Gulshan Devaiah also took to social media, giving us a sneak peek into the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the cast experienced. From hot weather to rainy days, clashing helmets to night shifts, this dedicated team endured it all with a smile. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to their craft shine through in their posts. Making movies isn't just a job for them; it's a passion that fuels their spirits and brings them unparalleled satisfaction.

As the first schedule in London concludes, actor Roshan Matthew hints at the excitement that lies ahead. With their bearings a bit all over the place, the cast can't wait to dive into the next leg of this exhilarating project. Delhi, get ready because Ulajh is coming your way!

About Ulajh

Produced by Junglee Pictures, this patriotic thriller promises to take audiences on a gripping journey alongside a young IFS officer entangled in a dangerous conspiracy far from home. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, Ulajh is poised to captivate and leave a lasting impression.

So buckle up, my friends, as we embark on this thrilling cinematic adventure with Janhvi Kapoor and her talented co-stars. The behind-the-scenes glimpses have ignited only curiosity and set our hearts ablaze with anticipation. Fans eagerly await the release of Ulajh, ready to be swept away by the magic of Bollywood and the gripping tale it has in store for us.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal’s teaser to release on THIS date