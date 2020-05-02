Janhvi Kapoor on Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2 and other films being pushed: Can't worry about these things

Janhvi Kapoor gets talking about her films being postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Here's what the actress as to say.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak, the remake of popular film Sairaat. Post that, the actress was seen in Ghost Stories on Netflix, however, ever since, the actress has been away from the screens. Fans have been waiting for the actress to return on screen soon, however, as it turns out, the lockdown has caused all films to be postponed indefinitely. However, as it turns out, the actress is not concerned about any of those things right now.

Janhvi's film Gunjan Saxena: The Biopic Girl was due for a release in April and apart from that, she also shot for Roohi Afza, and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryn and newbie Lakshya. The actress was also going to be seen in 's multi-starrer film, Takht. Talking about all her projects now hanging in the middle with no clarity, the actress went on to say how she cannot worry about those things right now as the nation has a bigger thing to worry about right now. And well, it makes sense, doesn't it?

ALSO READ: Suhana, Shanaya, Khushi, Ahan & Ibrahim: Which star kid's debut are you looking forward to? COMMENT NOW

All of her films are indeed much awaited films for a while now, ever since they were announced, to say the least. Be it Gunjan Saxena biopic or the comedy thriller with Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao, and of course, the sequel to Dostana, the actress has an interesting line up ahead, and we cannot wait to get to see her back. Until then, stay home, stay safe!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×