Janhvi Kapoor gushes over Khushi Kapoor’s ‘big puppy dog eyes’ in The Archies trailer; Sonam Kapoor reacts

The Archies, a youthful comedy, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With emerging talents like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and others, the movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The first look and two songs released have given a glimpse into the exciting '60s rock and roll period in which the film is based. Today after the release of the trailer, Khushi Kapoor’s sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have taken to their social media handles to shower their love.

Janhvi Kapoor praises Khushi Kapoor’s The Archies trailer

On Thursday, November 9, the makers of The Archies finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film starring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and others. Now, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer and shower her love on her sister Khushi Kapoor’s debut.

Sharing the trailer she wrote, “The world of Archies! It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before, it’s sunshine, it’s fun, and it’s all heart. And it’s my sister's big puppy dog eyes making me want to pin her to the ground and give her 1000 cuddles and 5000 kissies,” and added a string of emojis to showcase her excitement. TAKE A LOOK:

Sonam Kapoor reacts to The Archies trailer

Not only Janhvi Kapoor but also Sonam Kapoor took to her social media stories to showcase her excitement for her sister Khushi Kapoor and her debut film The Archies. Resharing the trailer on her Instagram story, Sonam wrote, “Can’t Wait To Meet The Archies Gang!” TAKE A LOOK:

More about The Archies

The Archies is based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is set to be available on Netflix on December 7, and in the movie, Suhana Khan plays the role of Veronica Lodge. Importantly, this film also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's sister, in the role of Betty Cooper, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, is making his debut as Archie Andrews.

The lively songs Sunoh and Va Va Voom from The Archies' album have been well-received. Zoya Akhtar's unique way of making films blended with the classic feel of the story and the first-time appearances of young talents, promises an enjoyable and heartwarming experience in this teenage movie. The enjoyable mix of music and comedy, created by Tiger Baby Films, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: The Archies Trailer OUT: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in love triangle; friends unite to save their green park