Janhvi Kapoor gushes over sister Khushi Kapoor in new poster of The Archies: ‘Look at my baby...’

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are often shelling out major sibling goals. From sharing hilarious, goofy posts for one another, to giving glimpses into their girls’ night out- Janhvi and Khushi clearly share a great bond with each other. They are also often seen hyping up each other on social media. While Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in B-Town, Khushi Kapoor will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and others. Today, the makers unveiled a new poster of The Archies, which showed the cast in a stunning retro look. Janhvi couldn’t stop gushing over her sister Khushi Kapoor. She penned a message for Khushi and the rest of the cast!

Janhvi Kapoor gushes over Khushi Kapoor’s look in The Archies

The latest poster of The Archies shows the gang striking poses around a couch. Khushi is seen on the left side, sitting in front of the couch, next to Yuvraj Menda. She is seen in a retro look with brown, wavy hair, dressed in a peach top, printed off-white cardigan, and a grey-and-yellow checkered skirt. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina are also seen posing together. Sharing the poster, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang Coming soon, only on @netflix_in! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.” Janhvi Kapoor was left mighty impressed, and she shared the poster on her Instagram story.

She further swooned over Khushi Kapoor, and called her a ‘princess’. “Look at my baby she's a princess!!!! I can't wait for this I know all of you have killed it,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Clearly, Janhvi is Khushi’s biggest cheerleader! Check out her Instagram story below.

In a conversation with IANS, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her bond with Khushi Kapoor, and said that she loves her. “I am the crazy one in the equation. I think I am very needy. Like I need her to till I fall asleep I am like Khushi please sit in my room till I fall asleep or like when I wake up I snuggle into bed with her and I am like that needy irritating sister who would fight with her when she isn’t spending time with me.”

