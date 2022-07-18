Janhvi Kapoor had a good day, thanks to her besties and the beauty of Poland; See PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the industry. The actress is nature’s baby and her Instagram handle is proof of it. Looks like Janhvi has taken a break from her hectic work schedule and is enjoying her time in the wilderness. Earlier today, the Dhadak actress shared several pictures from her trek in the woods with her friends on her social media handle. She is seen in a scenic location surrounded by greenery on all sides.

Janhvi shared a fresh set of pictures featuring herself being her prettiest within nature and captioned them, "it was a good day." Dressed in brown pants and a matching top, while roaming in the woods with her girlfriends. The sunkissed hair and face are giving us a feeling of total peace and joy and she seems to be living her best life! Janhvi wore her beautiful tresses down and sported subtle makeup. Soon after, many fans sent immense love to the actress in the comments section.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently awaiting the release of GoodLuck Jerry, which is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Written by Pankaj Matta, GoodLuck Jerry is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment. Also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

