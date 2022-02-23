Janhvi Kapoor had no interaction with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reveals a source close to actress

After Jacqueline Fernandez, actress Janhvi Kapoor's name popped up in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case. Certain reports claimed that apart from Jacqueline, Sukesh used to shower gifts to actresses including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar. According to a report in a news portal, Janhvi Kapoor was targeted by Sukesh through his wife Leena Maria Paul. The conman reportedly gifted items worth over Rs 18 lakh to the ‘Dhadak’ actress.

Now, a source close to Janhvi has revealed that the actress never met Sukesh or had any direct interaction with him. "There was never any direct interaction between Sukesh and Janhvi or anyone else from her team. All of Janhvi's brand-related work or any other professional commitments are managed by her agency. She doesn’t personally entertain any such queries,” said the source.

As per the reports in India Today, the owner of a salon, Leena Maria Paul approached Janhvi and invited her for the opening of her salon in Bengaluru in July 2021. Janhvi inaugurated the salon and received a payment of Rs. 18.94 lakh as professional fees in her bank account. The actress informed ED that apart from money, she was gifted a Christian Dior tote bag by Leena’s mother during the launch. Reportedly, Janhvi submitted her bank account details along with her statement for investigation.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently under prosecution for Rs 200 crore money laundering case. He and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED for their alleged role in the duping case.

