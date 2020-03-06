Janhvi Kapoor is a happy kid as she beams with joy upon being wished on her birthday by the paps; watch VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Arjun Kapoor's resident ahead of her birthday and she sure received quite the welcome. Check out the video here.

Janhvi Kapoor has turned 23 today and well, the actress sure seemed to have had a good start to her birthday with a family celebration at and Anshula Kapoor's apartment. What was supposed to be a working birthday for the Roohi Afzana actress is not one anymore, since the shoot for the film got cancelled, and now, she can have a fun time on her big day with friends and family around her to celebrate.

The actress was snapped at Arjun's apartment last night and she was welcomed by the paps with heartfelt wishes on her birthday, and she sure seemed to be beaming with joy as she got out of her car. The actress also posed for the paps with a huge glee on her face, and well, she also looked stunning as she opted for matching separates in white. She left her hair open and wore shoes to complete the look for the night.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here:

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: How a year's gap after Dhadak gave her time to bag films like Dostana 2, Takht)

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and the movie is definitely one of the most awaited films of hers. Next, she will also be seen in Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma followed by Dostana 2, and Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More