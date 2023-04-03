Janhvi Kapoor has a nickname for rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya, shares TB pic to wish him on his birthday

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fashion game and her choices of films. She is one of the most loved actresses who has an exciting lineup of films in her kitty. But apart from her films, the one thing that is grabbing everyone’s attention is her love life. It looks like she is back with her former flame Shikhar Pahariya. The recent outings and spottings with each other is adding fuel to the fire of their relationship spark. Well, today is Shikhar’s birthday and Janhvi has a special wish for her rumoured BF.

Janhvi Kapoor’s wish for Shikhar Pahariya

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her with Shikhar Pahariya. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen holding hands and walking with their back facing toward the camera. Janhvi can be seen wearing a peach-coloured gown with a spaghetti strap and she holds a slingback. Shikhar can be seen dressed formally wearing grey coloured pants and a floral shirt. Sharing this picture, Janhvi wrote, “Happy Birthday Shikhu” with a red heart emoji.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Shikhar Pahariya arrives with Boney Kapoor at NMACC opening

In the video, we saw Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya arriving in style wearing black pants with flared bottoms that he paired with a white shirt, black blazer, and bow with black formal shoes. He posed with Boney Kapoor who wore a grey coloured suit. Both of them stood close to each other and later Shikhar moved away so that the paparazzi could click a picture of Boney alone. The smiles on their faces showed that they are quite comfortable with each other.