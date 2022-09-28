Janhvi Kapoor has FOMO as Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others attend 'Dadi' Nirmal's birthday; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is currently prepping for her next film- Mr & Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Recently, the Roohi actress informed fans and followers that she is set to jet off for Mr & Mrs Mahi's outdoor shoot. On Tuesday, the Kapoor family is celebrating Nirmal Kapoor's birthday, however, Janhvi had to miss the family celebrations due to her work commitments. It was graced by Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, and others.

Sanjay, who was a part of Nirmal's birthday shared a few inside photos of the party on his Instagram handle and wrote: "Birthday celebration." Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi wrote, "Fomo (sad face emoji) Happy birthday dadi! Love you (red heart emoji). Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were also missing from Nirmal's 88th birthday celebrations. To note, Nirmal Kapoor was married to the film producer Surinder Kapoor and had four children: Reena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor.