Janhvi Kapoor has her mom Sridevi always close to her; Here’s how

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most successful and talented actresses from the current generation in Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess over time and made it clear that she is here to stay. Well, we all know that Janhvi was very close to her late mother and actress Sridevi. The two shared a warm bond and there is not a single day when the Dhadak star does not miss her. She has even spoken about Sridevi on several occasions and in most of her interviews. But recently when the Mili actress was spotted by the paparazzi, her phone wallpaper proved her love for her late mother a little more.

Janhvi Kapoor’s phone wallpaper has a picture of her and Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted last night in the city. She looked lovely in her casual outfit. She wore a grey-coloured oversized hoodie over beige-coloured pants. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi walking towards her car. She can be seen smiling as she tried to hide her smile with her hand. The actress sported a no-makeup look and left her curly hair open. The moment she sat in her car, she held her phone and was putting it on charge. That is when the paps captured the wallpaper of her phone which had an adorable picture of Sridevi and Janhvi. The picture appeared to be from Janhvi’s childhood where the late actress was holding her darling daughter in her arms.

Check it out:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Janhvi has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. It will mark her first project with him. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023. She is also a part of Jr NTR's NTR 30. She recently started shooting for the film. On the other hand, Rajkummar has Stree 2 in the pipeline. He recently announced the film. It will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. He also has SRI co-starring Alaya F.

