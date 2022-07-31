Janhvi Kapoor has ‘lot of pressure' for being Sridevi's kid, says Deepak Dobriyal: They compare her to her mom

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter which was a commercial success. The actress has starred in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and is quite the rage on social media as well.

Now, Janhvi's GoodLuck Jerry co-star Deepak Dobriyal talked about her in the latest interview with News 18 and said that she has ‘a lot of pressure' for being Sridevi's daughter. “Janhvi is Sridevi Ji's daughter and there’s a lot of pressure on her. She’s very young and yet they don’t spare her. It’s tough for the audience to judge her talent solely based on her performance because they want to constantly compare her to her mother," he said.

Further, he also lauded Janhvi's upbringing and said that it inspired him to bring up his children in a certain way. Deepak added: "Her innocence, passion for work, curiosity to learn, and risk-taking attitude are amazing." He revealed that Janhvi was surrounded by theater actors on the sets of GoodLuck Jerry and she was trying her best to absorb new things about the craft from them. Deepak also said that Janhvi was on a constant hunt for knowledge and that’s something he admires about her.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's Good Luck Jerry is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. The film also starred Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It is a black comedy and a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film premiered on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

