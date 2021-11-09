Janhvi Kapoor has THIS suggestion for Aaliyah Kashyap after she packs on PDA with her boyfriend in photos

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend often grab all the attention with their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. The lovebirds never shy away from flaunting their love in public and often indulge in PDA. Well, these two are vacationing in Rajasthan and Aaliyah posted yet another picture of her indulging in some PDA with her boyfriend. But this time what stole the show was not their PDA but Janhvi Kapoor’s comment on the pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aaliyah Kashyap posted two pictures from her Rajasthan vacay. In the pictures, Aaliyah can be seen chilling in her room with her boyfriend. In the first picture, both of them can be seen wearing a bathrobe and sitting on the bed with a scrumptious breakfast spread kept in front of them. Both of them can be seen holding the glass of juice in their hands and looking at each other with love-filled eyes. In the next picture, we can see Aaliyah kissing her boyfriend. Sharing these pictures, Aaliyah wrote, “romantic getaway”. But what stole the show was Janhvi Kapoor’s comment who wrote, “Meditate” in the comments section.

Take a look:

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work, she was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dosatana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor drops breathtaking PICS in peach and orange athleisure as she treks on the hills