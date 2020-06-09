Janhvi Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor as she shares a childhood PHOTO with the actress

As Sonam Kapoor rings in her 35th birthday, numerous celebs have showered wishes on the actress through social media. The latest B-town celeb to wish her is Janhvi Kapoor.

celebrated her 35th birthday today and wishes are still pouring in for her from all over the country. The actress had come to Mumbai sometime back after spending a long time in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja post their return from London. She also had a mini celebration with her loved ones the glimpses of which have been already shared on social media. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also showered warm wishes for the actress.

The latest celeb to wish Sonam Kapoor on her birthday is Janhvi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress has shared an adorable childhood picture in which the former can be seen holding her lovingly. She also wishes her along with a caption that reads ‘Love you.’ It won’t be wrong to say that it is one of the cutest pictures you will get to see on the internet today! As we can see, little Janhvi can be seen playing in Sonam’s arms as the actress looks at her in complete awe.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring South star Dulquer Salmaan. As per the latest updates, she will be collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan for her next which is a sequel to the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afza. She will feature in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya which has been backed by . She plays the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht.

