Janhvi Kapoor has the perfect caption for Varun Dhawan’s picture and it will leave you in splits; Find out

The FIFA World Cup fever had taken over almost everyone. Social media was flooded with posts of people supporting their favourite team and sharing a picture of them. Well, Argentina took home the trophy and beat France last night after a spectacular win. But before the match, Varun Dhawan had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him playing football and supporting his favourite team. What caught our attention was Janhvi Kapoor ’s comment on his picture and we are absolutely their social media banter with each other.

In the picture that Varun Dhawan shared, we can see him jumping in the air as he kicks the football on the beach. The actor is wearing Argentina’s jersey over grey track pants paired it with white shoes. In the next picture, he is captured in action as he can be seen running. Taking to the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Second picture is u running towards grilled chicken.” This comment comes after Varun had commented, “Adams Family” on her picture sporting the bold black bodycon dress look.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.

Varun Dhawan work front

Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.