Janhvi Kapoor has THIS mannerism similar to Sridevi reveals Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in the survival thriller Mili. The film, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen. It is produced by Boney Kapoor and also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The actress has been spotted also promoting the film in full swing. However, recently during an interview, Boney Kapoor spoke about his daughter and also revealed one of her habits which is similar to the late actress and his wife Sridevi.

‘She has a similar habit to her mother’

Talking to The Times of India, Boney Kapoor said that audience should watch her in a comedy film because that is her forte. “She has fantastic comic timing and a sense of humour like her mother (Sridevi), he revealed. The producer also lauded his daughter and said that she is a hardworking actor. “She insisted on shooting in an actual freezer and in the second half of the film, it's her expression that speaks. I was sure she could pull off this part well,” he added.