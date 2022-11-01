Janhvi Kapoor has THIS mannerism similar to Sridevi reveals Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mili which will be released this month.
Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in the survival thriller Mili. The film, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen. It is produced by Boney Kapoor and also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The actress has been spotted also promoting the film in full swing. However, recently during an interview, Boney Kapoor spoke about his daughter and also revealed one of her habits which is similar to the late actress and his wife Sridevi.
‘She has a similar habit to her mother’
Talking to The Times of India, Boney Kapoor said that audience should watch her in a comedy film because that is her forte. “She has fantastic comic timing and a sense of humour like her mother (Sridevi), he revealed. The producer also lauded his daughter and said that she is a hardworking actor. “She insisted on shooting in an actual freezer and in the second half of the film, it's her expression that speaks. I was sure she could pull off this part well,” he added.
Mili shooting took a toll on my mental health:
Recently, the actress talking to the news agency PTI said that the shooting for the film was very difficult as it affected her mental health. She was on severe painkillers. It is worth mentioning here that Janhvi is playing a nurse and her character’s name is Mili Naudiyal. The trailer shows Mili getting stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with duct tape to save herself from freezing. Will she be able to keep herself alive or will she lose it?
Janhvi Kapoor’s work front:
The star has Mili releasing on November 4. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The shooting of the film has already started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing the screen space.
