Janhvi Kapoor is having the perfect night as she enjoys her icecream while sister Khushi Kapoor does her hair

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video with sister Khushi Kapoor on social media and well, it sure seems to have got our attention. Check out the video right here.

This time in quarantine amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has got us all turning creative and while we are trying to have a fun time. And well, the social media has, in fact, kept us all entertained with the videos, photos, and all the creativity that has been coming in. Celebrities have all taken various initiatives to make the most of this time and while they have all been pushing their fans to do certain things and also turning inspiration for them, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor is doing what all of us do when there's nothing else to do.

In the video that Janhvi shared, she wrote how she is dressing up to go nowhere and while we all seem to be doing that given how it gets boring at home, Janhvi's sister is making her hair while she enjoys her ice-cream sandwich. If anything, we want to dress up and eat that ice-cream too, so many memories from childhood, aren't they? She seems to be busy watching something on the TV and while she is at it, she is also having a fun time with all the pampering.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video right here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi had an interesting line up of films ahead, however, the lockdown ended up playing the spoilsport as far as movies and television shows are concerned. The actress had an array of films including Gunjan Saxena's biopic, RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and of course, 's multi-starrer Takht.

