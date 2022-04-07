Janhvi Kapoor heads for Bawaal shoot as she gets papped at airport; Akshay Kumar also clicked; PICS

The paparazzi has become a significant part of the tinsel town of Bollywood. The shutterbugs always spot celebrities when they step out in the city. Be it in the airport, the gym, or outside a studio or a posh restaurant, the paps are always there to photograph celebs no matter where they go. Well, today was different, as the media photographed not one, but two celebs at the airport: Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport departure. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she would start shooting for Bawaal from April 9th, and looks like she’s heading out for the same. She was seen opting for an all-white look for her airport outfit of the day. The actress looked quite soothing as she donned a beautiful jumpsuit. She wore minimal makeup, which made her look fresher. Her hair was left open, and she carried a shoulder bag with her as well. Janhvi waved and smiled at the cameras, as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Akshay Kumar was also spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as he landed in the dream city. The actor kept it super casual, as he wore a jumper and a pair of three-quarter trousers. Khiladi Kumar rocked his OOTD

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s photos from the airport:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has an interesting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Goodluck Jerry, and Mili. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar. Recently, she announced her digital debut alongside Varun Dhawn in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. He now has Selfiee and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

