Janhvi Kapoor is her dad's little girl as Boney Kapoor kisses her in a throwback photo; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous as she poses with daddy Boney Kapoor in a throwback photo; Take a look

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, what we totally miss our paparazzi photos of Bollywood actors because prior to the pandemic, we used to be treated to their gym photos and airport clicks. However, due to the pandemic, since the entire nation is under a lockdown until May 3, 2020, therefore, what makes us happy are celebs and their social media posts. While some are busy washing utensils and cleaning the house, others are busy cooking and working out on their terrace, and as for Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor, she has been chilling with her sister, .

From painting to binging on midnight desserts to recording random videos, Janhvi Kapoor has been making the most of her quarantine, and today, we got our hands, while browsing through the internet, on a throwback photo of Janhvi Kapoor and daddy Boney Kapoor wherein the producer daddy is seen planting a kiss on Janhvi’s forehead while the actress is all smiles. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a white bodycon and needless to say, she looks gorgeous as ever.

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to showcase her love for dance as she posted a throwback video where she is seen performing kathak and dancing to a song from ’s film and alongside the video, she wrote, “missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?” In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing on the famous song Salaam from the film Umrao Jaan which originally stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also, she is seen wearing a pink and white long kurti with a matching pair of palazzo pants

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo with daddy Boney Kapoor:

