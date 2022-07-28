Janhvi Kapoor on her experience working in GoodLuck Jerry: I have emotionally pushed myself in this film

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. She has been associating herself with high-on-content projects and has stunned audiences with her portrayal as a war pilot in Gunjan Saxena's biopic and a ghost in Roohi. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures, work updates, family photos, and other life events with her fans. She is very particular about health and fitness and is often spotted outside a gym in suburban Mumbai. Janhvi is gearing up for her next release, GoodLuck Jerry, and she has been extensively promoting her film everywhere.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Roohi actress talked in length about the movie and her experience working on GoodLuck Jerry. She said, “I worked on the film a long time ago and watched the rushes of the film while dubbing it. I don’t know about anything else but I have emotionally really pushed myself in this film. And it was a very difficult shoot. It is edgy. It is not conventional at all. The humour is very quirky.” On being asked if doing edgy roles drained her, she said, “A little bit. I mean, I think it is relatively easy for me to do emotional scenes as supposed to other scenes. In the ‘panja’ scene in Gunjan Saxena, my nose started to bleed by the end of it. I literally had to go home with a migraine. But it’s just fun. I feels so fulfilled that I worked so hard that literally my nose started to bleed."

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen on Karan Johar’s gossip show Koffee With Karan 7, along with Sara Ali Khan, and answered many brewing questions about her. On the work front, the budding actress sees the release of her next film GoodLuck Jerry, a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara, which will premiere digitally, on 29th of July. Apart from that, she is working on a cricket drama titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Bawaal is expected to be Janhvi’s and Varun’s most expensive film.

