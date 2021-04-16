Janhvi Kapoor & her squad dancing to Cardi B's Up in a 'cool performance' is a whole weekend MOOD; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share an Instagram reel with her Pilates trainer and other team members. The Roohi star danced her heart out with her squad on Cardi B's popular number, Up and left netizens in awe.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been lighting up the internet over the past few days with her photos and videos and fans are loving it. Now, on Friday, Janhvi shared a dancing video on Cardi B's song UP with her squad and left all gushing over it. The Roohi star recently returned to Mumbai after a US, Maldives and Udaipur trip and, once again, jetted off to Goa. Amid all this, Janhvi kept her fans updated with her shenanigans from all the places she went to via her social media handle.

On Friday, Janhvi shared an Instagram reel where she is seen dancing by the pool with her squad. She is seen clad in a purple hoodie with peach shorts in the video as she joined her friends including Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. Janhvi along with Namrata and other team members of the star's squad danced their heart away to Cardi B's popular track, Up. One after the other, the camera panned at each member and finally, the whole squad came together towards the end.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "I really wish we were cooler than this but." Masaba Gupta, Tanya Ghavri and other close friends of the actress commented on the video and were left in splits.

HER REEL IS SOOO CUTE OMG AND SHE IS JUST #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/mfbKhk5w0Y — sanaya (@janhvikapoor_6) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film managed to do well in theatres and was later released on an OTT platform as well. Besides this, Janhvi will be seen next Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai. The film's shoot ended last month in Punjab. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya and Helen remake in the pipeline.

