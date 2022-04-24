Janhvi Kapoor on her upcoming projects Good Luck Jerry and Mili: ‘Had a lovely time shooting them’

Bollywood is full of talented actors. When it comes to new generation stars, Janhvi Kapoor, has already made her place in the film industry. From Roohi to Dhadak, the talented diva has given some incredible performances in the last few years. She is now gearing up for her next projects-Good Luck Jerry and Mili to release.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Janhvi said that she is extremely excited about her films. She added that she has had such a lovely time shooting for both of the films.

She even commented on the reports stating that her film Good Luck Jerry will have an OTT release. “I don’t think the OTT release of Good Luck Jerry has been confirmed. I’m not too sure what decision the makers are leaning toward but I think for an actor it comes down to your film reaching as many people as possible and during the pandemic, Gunjan releasing on Netflix seemed like the most viable option and it did reach a lot of people which I’m very happy about. Right now, OTT films are given as much respect as theatricals. They are both different and there is a charm and appeal in both kinds of films. We are going to now see an evolution in cinema and evolution in films, and an evolution in an actor’s and filmmaker’s outlook and that they understand that both types of films can co-exist,” she shared.

From Gunjan Saxena to Roohi, most of Janhvi’s films have been women-centric. When asked if it was her conscious decision, Janhvi denied it and said that she has just been doing the kind of films and roles that excite her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Apart from Mili and Goodluck Jerry, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time.

