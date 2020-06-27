Janhvi Kapoor horrified with Jayaraj and Bennicks’ death case; Says ‘Nothing can justify the monstrosity’

Janhvi Kapoor condemns the brutality of the cops in Jayaraj and Bennicks’ death case and called it inhumane treatment.

The year 2020, which has come up with several heartbreaking news including Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, jolted the nation once again with the horrific news of brutality of police towards father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks (Fenix) in Tamil Nadu. It was reported that the father-son duo was arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown norms by extending the business hours of their shop by just 15 minutes. The police brutality has sparked massive outrage in various parts of the country and many people have been staging protests demanding protests for the victims.

Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the horrific incident and slammed the cops for their atrocities. Joining them, Janhvi Kapoor also criticized the incident and stated that nothing can justify the horrific incident and the inhumane treatment. Sharing an Instagram story, the Dhadak actress wrote, “Tortured, allegedly sodomized and beaten to death. What warrants this of inhumane treatment? Certainly not the fact that they kept their story open 15 minutes past the curfew. Nothing can justify the monstrosity of what happened to them. Horrifying and disturbing. #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction on Jayaraj and Bennicks:

Earlier, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jonas, Kiara Advani, etc had also reacted to the police’s brutality. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, “Such brutality is unacceptable, whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must continue to speak until justice prevails and work towards this not happening again. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix.” On the other hand, Taapsee raised her voice against the incident and tweeted, “This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching.”

Credits :Instagram

