Janhvi Kapoor horrified with Jayaraj and Bennicks’ death case; Says ‘Nothing can justify the monstrosity’
The year 2020, which has come up with several heartbreaking news including Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, jolted the nation once again with the horrific news of brutality of police towards father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks (Fenix) in Tamil Nadu. It was reported that the father-son duo was arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown norms by extending the business hours of their shop by just 15 minutes. The police brutality has sparked massive outrage in various parts of the country and many people have been staging protests demanding protests for the victims.
Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the horrific incident and slammed the cops for their atrocities. Joining them, Janhvi Kapoor also criticized the incident and stated that nothing can justify the horrific incident and the inhumane treatment. Sharing an Instagram story, the Dhadak actress wrote, “Tortured, allegedly sodomized and beaten to death. What warrants this of inhumane treatment? Certainly not the fact that they kept their story open 15 minutes past the curfew. Nothing can justify the monstrosity of what happened to them. Horrifying and disturbing. #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix”.
Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction on Jayaraj and Bennicks:
Earlier, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu etc had also reacted to the police’s brutality. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, “Such brutality is unacceptable, whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must continue to speak until justice prevails and work towards this not happening again. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix.” On the other hand, Taapsee raised her voice against the incident and tweeted, “This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching.”
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
My exact words. When Priyanka, being the first celebrity to respond to this inhuman act by police men, I thought it happened in USA again as we just witnessed a murder of an innocent man by police who killed him in front of public. Then when I googled found out it was in Tamilnadu. Father and son both lost lives for keeping the shop 15 minutes past lockdown time. Can there be any monstrous act than this by police? And no celebrity outside Tamil Nadu especially from Bollywood condemned except few like Priyanka, Jhanvi and Kareena. How this tragedy doesn’t make person boil, I wouldn’t know. What punishment is enough for these two policemen? The whole nation was united when George Floyd was murdered irrespective of color of skin. Why Indians condemn these acts and move on? The more whole nation fights against a brutal and monstrous acts , the less they happen. While my heart goes for both victims, I am literally shaken.