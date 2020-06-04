Janhvi Kapoor horrified with pregnant elephant’s killing in Kerala; Says ‘This was monstrous’

After a pregnant elephant was killed in Kerala, Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her anger on the incident on social media.

The brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has sparked a countrywide debate and people from all walks of life have been condemning the heinous act. For the unversed, a pregnant elephant was allegedly offered a pineapple stuffed with crackers which resulted in the painful death of the poor animal. The heartbreaking incident has left everyone enraged and the social media is inundated with the posts and messages expressing their anger of the incident and demanding strict action against the culprits

And now, Janhvi Kapoor has also condemned the incident and called it a monstrous act. The Dhadak actress shared an animated picture of the mother elephant with her calf in her belly. Expressing her anger over the same, the young starlet wrote, “Can’t get myself to understand how the very essence of humanity could escape someone to this degree that they would allow themselves to do this.” Furthermore, Janhvi also shared a quote by renowned philosopher Immanuel Kant which read as, “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animal.”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction to the elephant’s killing in Kerala:

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had also slammed highlighted the hypocrisy of the society and emphasised that while we worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and the female goddesses, we don’t hesitate in hurting them in real. She wrote, “We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman & get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women, abuse, maim them & practise female infanticide.” Besides, celebs like , , , , Randeep Hooda also condemned the heinous act on social media.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan REACTS to George Floyd’s demise and elephant killing; Says ‘All lives matter’

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×