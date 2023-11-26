Janhvi Kapoor impresses as she dances to Pinga song with BFF; rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya has witty reaction

The much-loved Janhvi Kapoor never ceases to generate buzz. From her acting skills to her social media presence, whatever she does never go unnoticed. The actress is often seen posting several sizzling posts on her social media which, on various occasions, attract mushy responses from her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Most recently, Janhvi Kapoor’s friend, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry posted a happy dance video of him dancing with the actress while Shikhar had a witty reaction to the same.

Janhvi Kapoor's BFF posts an amusing video of them dancing to Pinga song

Today, on November 26, Orry posted a happy video on his Instagram. In the video, he can be seen dancing with Janhvi Kapoor on Bajirao Mastani’s Pinga song. The Mili actress nailed the signature steps as she enjoyed having this dance performance, while Orry struggled to match up to her energy and follow the steps. Nevertheless, the duo clearly had fun during their dance, as video clips end with the two breaking into hysterical laughter.

In the video, the Bawaal actress is seen donning a simple white suit with a yellow dupatta. Keeping it simple and casual, the actress set her hair open. The post was captioned, “#MastiAllTheTime”. Have a look:

Janhvi's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya reacts

Minutes after the post was shared, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya had an amusing reaction to the post. Taking to the comments section, he expressed, “khilona bana khalnayak”.

On the other hand, Janhvi too reacting to the post dropped a couple of comments addressing Orry as she wrote, “Missing u” and “Forgotten me for big boss”. To this, Orry replied, “@janhvikapoor coming over first thing when I leave this house !!!!!”

In addition to this, several fans also swamped the comments section. A fan wrote, “omg so cute orry & janhvi” and another fan commented, “Hilarious as always!”

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, the actress has been riding high on success. She was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. In the romantic drama film, the actress played the role of an epileptic patient. She was also seen making a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the song, Heart Throb.

In her current exciting line-up of projects, she will be soon making her Telugu debut in Devara co-starring Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao, slated to release on April 19, 2024. Furthermore, Janhvi will also be seen leading the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

