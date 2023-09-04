Janhvi Kapoor impresses with vintage look in red saree; rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya can't stop gushing

Janhvi Kapoor is regarded as one of the most talented young actresses in the film industry. She makes everyone fall in love with her simplicity, natural acting, and sense of immaculate fashion. Recently, the Bawaal actress shared some pictures of her in a vintage look in a red saree. Her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya gave a love-filled reaction and fans loved the vibe.

Shikhar Pahariya reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's vintage look

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya often grab headlines due to their relationship rumors. Now, on September 4, Janhvi treated her fans and followers with an aesthetic vintage look as she donned a traditional red saree. She kept her hair open and went for minimal makeup for the photoshoot.

Reacting to Janhvi's pictures, her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya dropped a heart-eye and red heart emojis. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Janhvi shared her pictures on Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Damnnnn you lookin absolutely stunning & flawless in saree." Another commented, "vintage beauty." "You're slaying these vintage looks omg!" wrote a third fan. "literally ethereal SO FREAKING PRETTY," commented a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping red heart and fire emojis along with praiseworthy words.

Speaking about Janhvi and Shikhar's rumored relationship, the two were recently spotted visiting the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Videos and pictures of them visiting the temple went viral on social media. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a diamond ring on Jnahvi's finger and started speculating about engagement.

But a source revealed the truth behind the ring as it stated, "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honor her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she couldn't go to the temple on August 13, since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple. During her visit, she wore her mother's jewelry including the ring. The rumors about her engagement are completely rubbish."

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She has exciting projects lined up, including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara alongside Jr NTR, and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. The actress will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

