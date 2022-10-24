Janhvi Kapoor in a blue sequin saree gets spotted with ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya at Diwali party; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Mili, which also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead. It is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen, and it will be directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who also helmed the original version and will be produced by Boney Kapoor. The survival thriller movie is scheduled to release on 4 November 2022 in the theatres. The film also marks the first collaboration between Janhvi and her father Boney.

Now, ahead of the film's release, on Sunday, the actress attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash in Mumbai. However, this time, she was joined by her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the photos, Janhvi looked stunning as ever as she donned a powder blue sequin saree, while, Shikhar, who was seen in the driver's seat wore a kurta. Meanwhile, earlier on the same day, dressed in a pink salwar suit, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was also spotted leaving a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, and getting into a car with Shikhar. Janhvi also smiled without posing for the shutterbugs and immediately got into a car.

Karan Johar on Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

Meanwhile, Karan Johar cryptically confirmed Janhvi and Shikar’s romance during her appearance with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan season 7. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said: “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." referring to Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya. To note, Shikhar is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

On the work front, apart from Mili, Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which will hit the theatres next year. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore. The Ghost Stories actress will also feature in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also helmed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.