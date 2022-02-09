Janhvi Kapoor injured, spotted with an arm sling post Pilates session; Fans ask 'Hath ko kya hua?'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has left her fans concerned after her recent spotting video by paparazzi surfaced on social media. The Roohi star was spotted wearing a grey arm sling to support her arm as she walked out of her Pilates class. Seeing the 24-year-old actress with an arm sling, fans were left wondering if Janhvi was injured. Many asked about what happened as the video of the actress walking towards her car after her Pilates class hit the internet.

In the video, Janhvi is seen clad in a white tank top with neon green jogger shorts. With it, she is seen sporting slip on footwear as she walked to her car. Janhvi's hair covered her face and she was seen sporting a black mask. The Roohi actress acknowledged the paps, after which she sat in her car and left the premises. A paparazzi shared the video on his handle and fans began asking about Janhvi's well being. A fan wrote, "Hath pe kya hua ji?" Another wrote, "Hath ko kya hua?"

Meanwhile, Janhvi lately has been busy with the practice sessions of her film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress will be seen in the role of a cricketer in the film. A few weeks back, she had shared behind-the-scenes photos from the practice sessions with cricketer Dinesh Karthik on social media. The film also will star Rajkummar Rao with Janhvi in the lead. This is the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar after Roohi. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Janhvi also will be seen Mili and Good Luck Jerry.

