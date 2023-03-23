Janhvi Kapoor is a breath of fresh air as she is SPOTTED at Mumbai airport in an easy-breezy dress; VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor has been serving some glamorous looks of late. The actress never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city, and she shells out major fashion goals whether she is spotted in casuals or glamorous avatars. This time was no different! Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon by the paparazzi, and the actress looked breathtaking in an easy-breezy summer dress.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport in a yellow floral midi dress

Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a strappy midi dress that featured white, pink and yellow floral print. It has a sweetheart neckline, and is just perfect for summer! Janhvi kept her look simple and accessorized simply with golden hoop earrings. She teamed her outfit with nude coloured mules. Janhvi was all smiles as she made her way from the airport towards the exit, and she was seen posing happily for the paparazzi before leaving in the car. Check out the video below!

Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse of NTR 30's mahurat pooja

Meanwhile, earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share some gorgeous pictures in a green saree. She also shared a glimpse of her upcoming film NTR 30's mahurat pooja. She wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30." It was on her birthday that Janhvi announced she will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry with NTR 30, in which she will be seen alongside Jr NTR.

