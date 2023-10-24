Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in white at Mumbai Airport as she departs for Devara Part 1 shoot-WATCH

Actress Janhvi Kapoor entered the world of acting in 2018 with Dhadak, which also starred actor Ishaan Khatter. The actress proceeded to flaunt her acting skills post her debut in movies including Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and many more. Up next, the actress has the Telugu film Devara I in her kitty and recently, she was spotted at the airport as she left for the film’s shoot. Check out the video inside!

Janhvi Kapoor leaves for Devara’s shoot, flaunts all-white airport look

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be on a success spree as she has a string of movies in her kitty at the moment. Devara, a Telugu movie, is also one of the upcoming ventures of the actress and recently, she was seen in full work mode at the Mumbai airport, as she left for the film’s shoot.

With a white tube top, paired with a crisp white shirt and white pants, the actress’ airport look totally exudes confidence and beams class. She rounded off her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

When Janhvi Kapoor wanted to give up acting for sister Khushi Kapoor…

On the personal front, Janhvi shares a deep bond with her sister Khushi Kapoor. During an interview with News18 earlier, the actress recalled Khushi’s first day of shooting for her project The Archies, and recalled how not being able to show up on the set made it emotionally challenging for her and how that made her feel like giving up acting.

She recalled, “It was the first time when I felt like I should just give up acting and maybe, I should just become like one of those on-set moms, who say, ‘Baby ke liye juice laao’, like a proper momager (laughs). What’s the point of any of it if I’m not able to be there for my family? But I’m doing it for. Hopefully, it will all be worth it.”

Exploring Janhvi’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with actor Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Up next, apart from Devara, the actress has a heap of other projects lying in her kitty currently. Ulajh, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi are some of her upcoming movies. Notably, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi will also star actor Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

