Janhvi Kapoor is ‘blown away’ after watching 12th fail, says THIS about the Vikrant Massey starrer

Since Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest movie, 12th Fail, was released in theaters, it has been receiving a lot of attention. People are absolutely loving everything about it, from the performances of the actors to the script and the emotional depth. It's not just the fans who are raving about it, even Bollywood celebrities are showering praise on the film and its talented cast.

The newest addition to this list is Janhvi Kapoor, who took to her social media to express her admiration for the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor praises 12th Fail

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a still from the film 12th fail. In the still, we can see Vikrant Massey amidst a crowd almost on the verge of crying. Sharing this still, the actress wrote, ‘Blown away, a masterpiece for the ages’.

The film has been praised by several celebs, such as veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, actor Sanjay Dutt, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and actor Anil Kapoor, among others. After watching the film, Kamal said that he was very happy he saw the film and felt that it had been long since he saw a good film like this. He further added, “Thank you Vinod Chopra for making a film like this. It brings back hope in filmmakers like me to confidently go ahead and do what you love the most.”

Check it out:

12th fail becomes no.1 on IMDb

The Vikrant Massey starrer has become the highest-rated film on IMDb out of the list of 250 films in Indian cinema. The film has received a 9.2 rating out of 10 and reached the top spot. Notably, the other four films in the top five Indian movies of all time include the 1993 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal, and actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The much acclaimed 12th Fail is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same name and is based on the life of IPS Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. The film which went on to become a critical and commercial success was released in the theaters on October 27 and is currently streaming on OTT Platform, Disney+Hostar.

