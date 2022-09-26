Janhvi Kapoor is in a festive mood, spotted in white traditional attire on day 1 of Navratri; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses from the current generation. Paparazzi never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house. She is one actress who makes sure to hit the gym almost every day and set fitness goals. Janhvi often shares pictures and videos from the gym to motivate her fans to hit the gym too. Today as the Navratri festivities begin, Janhvi could be seen in a festive mood as she was snapped in a white traditional outfit post her pilates session.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor wearing a white coloured salwar kameez. For the unversed, there is a colour code followed on the 9 days of Navratri, which people follow in their attires. The GoodLuck Jerry actress made sure to follow the colour code for the first day, which is white. She looked radiant and glowed post her workout session. The actress left her hair open, paired her outfit with a white jooti and waved and smiled at the paparazzi.