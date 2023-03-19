Janhvi Kapoor is not apologetic about her legacy; Says she is grateful to be a part of her family

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most sought-after young talents of Bollywood, with some powerful performances. The star kid turned actress has always been keen to carve a niche for herself, instead of sticking to arm candy female lead roles. Janhvi Kapoor has earned immense love from audiences for her exceptional film choices, which challenge the actress in her. In the recently held India Today Conclave 2023, the Mili actress extensively spoke about her career, the legacy of her family, nepotism, and much more.

Janhvi Kapoor is not apologetic about her legacy

While speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about being a part of the illustrious Kapoor family, and what it takes for a star kid to make it big in the film industry. Interestingly, the young actress stated that she is tired of being apologetic about her legacy, and added that she is grateful to be born into her family.

"The legacy angle had become my identity. Now, it is a source of motivation. I’ve reached a point in my life where I’m so tired of being apologetic about it. This is my lineage. This is the family I am born into. This is the work they’ve done," elaborated Janhvi, who is the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and senior producer Boney Kapoor. "Why should I let it take away from who am I? It is what it is now. I am thankful and grateful that I have got so much because of it. I will work harder to do justice to it," she added.

