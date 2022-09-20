Janhvi Kapoor is Saree, Not Sorry; Shares resplendent PICS in six yards of elegance

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses in the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Janhvi has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, she always serves looks. Yet again setting the internet on fire, Janhvi, is here to steal your hearts with her ethnic look.

Janhvi dropped beautiful photos, clad in a white floral saree. For a subtle touch of colour, the actress chose a pair of pink and silver earrings. Janhvi paired the sheer print saree with a sleeveless floral blouse and looked drop-dead gorgeous. It features a scooped wide neckline and back and a cropped mini length. Janhvi donned minimal makeup, as she kept the look breezy and fresh. The actress ditched accessories and kept her hair straight and it looked super voluminous.