Janhvi Kapoor is Saree, Not Sorry; Shares resplendent PICS in six yards of elegance
Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to rock a floral saree and steal the show.
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses in the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Janhvi has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, she always serves looks. Yet again setting the internet on fire, Janhvi, is here to steal your hearts with her ethnic look.
Janhvi dropped beautiful photos, clad in a white floral saree. For a subtle touch of colour, the actress chose a pair of pink and silver earrings. Janhvi paired the sheer print saree with a sleeveless floral blouse and looked drop-dead gorgeous. It features a scooped wide neckline and back and a cropped mini length. Janhvi donned minimal makeup, as she kept the look breezy and fresh. The actress ditched accessories and kept her hair straight and it looked super voluminous.
Currently, Janhvi is enjoying the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry, and has been receiving immense love and compliments for her impeccable acting skills. The film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Good Luck Jerry premiered on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Apart from this, Janhvi will star in the thriller film Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. The actress also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.
Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:
