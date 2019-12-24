Janhvi Kapoor on Ishaan Khatter: He has the purest heart and the dreamiest eyes

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dostana 2.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the most loved on screen couples for Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and what is amazing is that after creating magic onscreen, off-screen too, the two are great friends. From working out together to stepping out for lunch and dinner, Janhvi and Ishaan are great friends and during a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that despite the various rumours surrounding Ishaan and Janhvi’s love affair, they both are better off as friends because they fight a lot.

Furthermore, Janhvi was all praises for Ishaan as she said that he has the purest heart. “He has the purest of intentions, and purest heart and he has the dreamiest eyes,” said Janhvi Kapoor. Also, Janhvi went on to reveal an interesting detail about Ishaan’s obsession with hats and she said that he has a grey hat and she stole it and hid it in her house. Well, we totally love the fact that Janhvi finds Ishaan's eyes to be the dreamiest and besides this, the two are often seen leaving cute comments on each other's social media posts and recently, when Ishaan wrapped up the shooting of A Suitable Boy, Janhvi was all hearts for it.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Dostana 2 in Mumbai co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay. Post this, Janhvi will also be seen in ’s Takht co-starring , , Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is getting Christmas ready as sister has returned from New York for holidays and post her return, a picture of Janhvi hugging Khushi had gone viral online.

