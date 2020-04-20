Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter look engrossed in a chat in a throwback pic & leave us wondering what’s the tea

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were seen together back in 2018 in Dhadak. As we pull out the archives, we found a candid click of the two where Janhvi and Ishaan looked deeply engrossed in a chat. Check it out.

A young duo that had made a special place in people’s hearts with 2018’s flick, Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. With Dhadak, Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood and left everyone in awe of her gorgeousness. On the other hand, Ishaan had fans rooting for him as the naive and gullible Madhu. While the film may not have done extremely well like the Marathi original Sairat, Janhvi and Ishaan’s cute pair had a separate fan base going for them. Rumours about the two seeing each other also came in back then.

While looking at the archives, we stumbled upon a candid click of Ishaan and Janhvi that is surely intriguing. In the photo, Janhvi and Ishaan look engrossed in a conversation with each other in the candid click. The gorgeous starlet is seen clad in ethnic peach coloured matching set with a net long cover up. On the other hand, Ishaan can be seen keeping it classic in a grey shirt with black ripped jeans. The two young stars seemed to be talking about something deeply and we wonder what the conversation was about.

Also Read|When Janhvi Kapoor told Salman Khan her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage is made in heaven; WATCH

The photo surely reminds us of their cute chemistry in Dhadak and we wonder when we’ll get to see Janhvi and Ishaan together again on the screen. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who flew into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. The film was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, it may just be postponed. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Check out Janhvi and Ishaan’s candid photo:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :APH Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×