Janhvi Kapoor issues clarification for her latest cover shoot; Says ‘Shot before lockdown’

Janhvi Kapoor has shared new pictures from her cover photoshoot for a magazine. She has also issued a clarification for the post.
The second wave of Coronavirus is affecting everyone’s life in the country. The healthcare system is making all efforts to meet the demand but still the cases on the rise. Owing to such a situation, many states announced lockdown and Maharashtra was the first one to announce the Janta Curfew in April. As the 15-days Janta Curfew was announced, celebrities jetted off to Maldives to relax. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also traveled to the beach destination. She had been treating her fans with beautiful pictures from there. And now she has issued a clarification for a picture which she has shared on her Instagram.

The picture is a cover shoot for a magazine. But before she gets trolled for sharing the picture amid this time, the actress issued a clarification saying that the picture was shot before lockdown and was done with all precautions. In the picture, the Roohi actress is raising the temperature as she is seen wearing a silver bikini and a shiny blue wrap-around. Her caption reads, “Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong.”

The makeup is also very shimmery and she kept her hair open. The actress is standing in the water as she poses for the camera.

Take a look at the post here:

It is worth mentioning here that earlier also she had shared a photo from her photoshoot and gave a clarification. The actress had ensured her fans that the shoot was before lockdown and all necessary precautions were taken.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor on cover shoot in COVID lockdown: Would never want to be inconsiderate to troubles we're facing

