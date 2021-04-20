Janhvi Kapoor joins the ‘Up’ challenge; shows off her dancing skills by grooving to Cardi B’s hit song

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video flaunting her dancing skills along with her trainer. Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor has been enjoying her vacation along with her team members. The actress posted a collaborative video of everyone dancing to rapper Cardi B’s popular song ‘Up’. The video went viral hours after it went up and people couldn’t stop talking about her excellent dancing skills. Today, the star took it one step ahead by dancing to the same song once again with her trainer Namrata Purohit. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the video and took to the comments to shower love.

In the video, the actress can be seen clad in a white top and blue denim shorts. Meanwhile, Namrata donned blue top and colourful bottoms. The duo could be seen standing next to a pool as they performed to the song. The talented star was seen flaunting her killer moves. Netizens were certainly impressed by her hard-to-miss rhythm and complimented her for her incredible talents in dancing. Needless to say, Janhvi stunned everyone with her amazing performance. Her performance was certainly impressive as the actress proves to be on her A game when it comes to dancing.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram video:

Ever since the actress wrapped up the shoot of her movie Good Luck Jerry, she has been enjoying her vacation time. The stunner paid a visit to her sister in New York. According to several reports, Janhvi went there to help her sister pick an acting course at her university. It was also reported that Khushi is prepping for her acting debut soon.

