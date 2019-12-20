Janhvi Kapoor jumping onto Khushi Kapoor to hug her as she returns home is every sister ever; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been redefining sister goals in Bollywood. Recently, Khushi returned to Mumbai for the holidays from New York and Janhvi couldn’t control her excitement. Check it out.

Come what may, Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister ’s bond has always stood the test of time. The sisters have gone through everything by staying at each other’s side and have redefined sisterhood in Bollywood. Recently, Janhvi had travelled to New York to spend time with Khushi, who is a student at the university. Photos from their trip went viral as Janhvi and Khushi took over the Big Apple and had the time of their life together there.

Now, last night, Khushi returned to Mumbai for the holidays and father Boney Kapoor went to the airport to receive her. Later, when Khushi reached home, it seems Janhvi couldn’t control herself and immediately jumped onto her sister for a hug. The adorable moment was captured in the frame and was shared on social media by Janhvi. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen clinging to Khushi as she returns to Mumbai. Khushi can also be seen smiling as the Dostana 2 actress hugged her tightly.

Janhvi captioned the photo with overwhelming emoticons and wrote, “Finally.” Even photos of Boney receiving Khushi were heartwarming as the daddy-daughter duo were all smiles at the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi kicked off the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The first schedule was shot in Chandigarh and Patiala. Soon, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Takht and RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao.

