Janhvi Kapoor jumps & squats into the week in a throwback video & gives us perfect dose of Monday motivation

Janhvi Kapoor is not just ours but paparazzi’s favourite, too, because whenever she is papped out and about the city, this Dhadak actress always stops and poses for the paparazzi. Mostly, this Dhadak actress is papped outside a gym and while we don’t quite know as to what happens inside the gym, but today, we got our hands on a video from inside the gym wherein Janhvi is seen working out with her trainer. In the said video, this 22-year-old actress is seen squatting and jumping with her trainer.

As always, Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her gym attire- white jeggings paired with a tank top. Sadly, nowadays, we don’t get paparazzi photos of Janhvi since all of us are locked indoors amid the Coronavirus crisis, and while B-town celebs are cooking and working out at home, Janhvi Kapoor is spending time with sister . Yes, the two have been spending quality time with each other while the country is in 21-day lockdown period and in one of the latest videos that Janhvi posted on social media, we could see Khushi biting Janhvi’s hand as Janhvi wrote, “This is how my sister makes sure that I don't go anywhere when I am spending time with her."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor had made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and next, she will be seen in Kargir Girl, Dostana 2, RoohiAfza and Takht

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's workout video here:

