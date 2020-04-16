Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan get on a video call with friends to celebrate Dostana 2 director’s birthday;WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan celebrate Dostana 2 director, Collin D’Cunha’s birthday virtually. WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, like all of us, is under quarantine due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, and therefore, since she couldn’t step out to wish her Dostana 2 director, Collin D’Cunha on his birthday, what she instead did was to celebrate his birthday virtually. That’s right! Janhvi Kapoor was seen video chatting with a host of people/friends to wish Collin. In the said video, Janhvi is seen wishing and singing the birthday song along with others and in the video, there are a host of people video chatting to wish Collin.

Althoug Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, she hasn’t had any releases in 2019, but the 23-year-old actress has quite a line-up of films. From Dostana 2, Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana to Takht, Janhvi Kapoor has a series of film in her kitty. On Collin’s birthday, the actress took to social media to wish her Dostana 2 director as she shared some BTS pictures from the sets of Dostana 2 and alongside the photo, Janhvi wrote, “can't wait to be on set with you again".

While Dostana had , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead, Dostana 2 stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in pivotal roles. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the movie was expected to release some time in December 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been halted for the moment.

