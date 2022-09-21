Janhvi Kapoor keeps her gym look chic with athleisure; Kajol dons a black attire for pilates; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor loves to keep herself fit and never misses a chance to work out in the gym. She is often spotted coming out of the gym and flaunting her toned figure. She never fails to make our heads turn with her fashion game. The actress also shares pictures and videos of her workout sessions on her social handle. Today she was spotted coming out of her gym session. The Dhadak actress looked beautiful and was glowing as she was seen in her gym wear.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing black shorts paired with a white coloured top. She left her hair open and carried an off-white bag on one shoulder. She completed her look with beige flip-flops. The Roohi actress looked pretty without makeup and had a smile on her face while heading toward the car. Before sitting in her car, she posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, recently Janhvi Kapoor grabbed all the eyeballs for her film Good Luck Jerry. It has received good responses from fans. This film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L. Rai. It is a remake of a South film.