Janhvi Kapoor keeps it comfy in white and black athleisure as she is papped outside gym; PICS

Bollywood celebs love to keep themselves fit and are often spotted outside the gym. From Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan, all are fitness enthusiasts. They also share videos or pictures of them doing exercises on social media. Today was also no different day as Janhvi Kapoor was seen outside the gym in comfy athleisure. She continued to wear a mask adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The actress did not pose for the shutterbugs and quickly entered the car.

Janhvi was spotted wearing a simple white tee and black track pants. She kept her hair open. Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi and is expected to be seen in next Good Luck Jerry. Though the makers have not announced any release date till now.

Recently, a video of Janhvi clad in a sky blue suit with silver jhumkis and a nose ring went viral. She was headed towards the set to shoot Good Luck Jerry. Previously too, when the first look from the film was unveiled by Janhvi, fans were mesmerised by her traditional avatar.