Janhvi Kapoor keeps it comfy in white and black athleisure as she is papped outside gym; PICS
Janhvi was spotted wearing a simple white tee and black track pants. She kept her hair open. Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi and is expected to be seen in next Good Luck Jerry. Though the makers have not announced any release date till now.
Recently, a video of Janhvi clad in a sky blue suit with silver jhumkis and a nose ring went viral. She was headed towards the set to shoot Good Luck Jerry. Previously too, when the first look from the film was unveiled by Janhvi, fans were mesmerised by her traditional avatar.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai. Janhvi will also be seen in Mili and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.
