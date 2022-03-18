Janhvi Kapoor keeps it stylish; Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya arrive at Apoorva Mehta’s b’day party; PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her metallic floor-length gown with noodle straps. The actress looked absolutely pretty as she exuded grace and panache. She kept her hair open and opted for a nude makeup look. Navya arrived with Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan. She opted for a red gown with a slit detailing on the side. Zoya Akhtar opted for a blue dress, while Shweta was seen donning a shimmery gown. On the other hand, Mrunal posed confidently in her golden gown which featured a slit in the side as well. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh looked adorable in her dress too. Tripti Dimri oozed oomph in her mint green gown with a slit in the centre.
Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor Navya Nanda and others’ pictures from the party:
Apart from these celebs, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra too graced the event. Bedhadak trio Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Lakshya Lalwani were in attendance as well. The fabulous four, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan were spotted. Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Deverakonda, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Shriram Nene, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor too were papped.
