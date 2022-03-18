Janhvi Kapoor keeps it stylish; Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya arrive at Apoorva Mehta’s b’day party; PICS

It’s one star-studded party after the other in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After Shweta Bachchan’s lavish birthday bash yesterday, Karan Johar has hosted another grand event for Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, who is celebrating his 50th birthday tonight. Needless to say, the who’s who of B’town has turned up in style. A few moments back, Janhvi Kapoor Navya Naveli Nanda , Shweta Bachchan, and Zoya Akhtar made rather stylish appearances at the party. Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari Wagh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Tripti Dimri arrived as well.

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her metallic floor-length gown with noodle straps. The actress looked absolutely pretty as she exuded grace and panache. She kept her hair open and opted for a nude makeup look. Navya arrived with Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan. She opted for a red gown with a slit detailing on the side. Zoya Akhtar opted for a blue dress, while Shweta was seen donning a shimmery gown. On the other hand, Mrunal posed confidently in her golden gown which featured a slit in the side as well. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh looked adorable in her dress too. Tripti Dimri oozed oomph in her mint green gown with a slit in the centre.