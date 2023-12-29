Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi and Boney Kapoor spotted post Anshula Kapoor's midnight birthday celebrations-WATCH

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. While birthday wishes have already started to pour in for her from every nook and corner, the loving half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted in midnight with their father Boney Kapoor as they left her residence post ringing her birthday at midnight.

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor with dad Boney Kapoor for Anshula Kapoor's midnight birthday celebrations

A while back, Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with their father Boney Kapoor were papped outside Anshula Kapoor’s house. In the video, the trio is seen exiting her and Arjun Kapoor’s residence after they rang in the former’s birthday. In the video, the Kapoor sisters were seen donning casual outfits with no makeup look.

Take a look:

While Janhvi was seen donning in a white crop top with matching pajamas and open tresses, Khushi was seen in an over-sized yellow T-Shirt and gray pajamas with hair tied in a rough bun and their father was seen in a blue T-shirt and denim pant. The trio visibly looked heavy-eyed as they sat in their car.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor's. Her and Arjun's mom passed away in 2012 before the actor made his debut with Ishaqzaade and Khushi and Janhvi are daughters from Boney’s second marriage with late actress Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic-drama, Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She was also seen making a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song, Heart Throb song.

Looking ahead, Janhvi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in the highly-anticipated Devara, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. In addition to this, she also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline alongside Rajkummar Rao. The sports drama is much awaited, which will hit the theaters next year on April 19, 2024. She will also be seen leading the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor’s debut film The Archies was released on Netflix earlier this month. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and also had Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside