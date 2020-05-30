Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi indulge in playful antics as they curl up in mom Sridevi’s lap in cute childhood photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the sensational sisters of Gen-Y. A throwback photo of the two from their childhood days showcases the fun they had with each other and late mom Sridevi.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be extremely close to her late mom, , just like her baby sister . Often, Janhvi shares adorable photos on social media to remember her mom Sridevi and in the process, ends up dropping cute childhood photos of herself and Khushi. However, owing to the popularity of Janhvi, Khushi and Sridevi, adorable photos of the trio keep going viral on social media and once again, something like this has happened with their picture.

While surfing social media, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Sridevi with Janhvi and Khushi when they were toddlers. In the photo, Sridevi is seen sporting a helmet as she sits comfortably on a chair. However, one can see her handling both little Janhvi and baby Khushi in her lap. As Sridevi took care of both Janhvi and Khushi, the little ones indulged in their playful antics and the candid click was a sight to behold. Janhvi can be seen stopping Khushi from trying to hold onto mum Sridevi.

Well, the adorable photo is a sweet reminder of the bond that Janhvi and Khushi shared with their mom Sridevi. In a recent interview, Janhvi was prodded about being the lady of the house post her mother Sridevi’s demise. On this, Janhvi clarified that she does not think of herself as the lady of the house as she considers herself too childish. However, she mentioned that she has learned over time that Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor depend on her and that she has started to pay attention to them more.

Check out Janhvi, Khushi and Sridevi’s old photo:

Meanwhile, Janhvi also revealed in an interview with Filmfare that she would like to recreate her mom’s songs from Mr India and Chandni, if ever given a chance. Amid the lockdown, Janhvi is spending time with sister Khushi and dad Boney at home. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2.

