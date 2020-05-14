Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula twinning in blue in THIS photo is a perfect treat for Throwback Thursday
Among the most popular siblings in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor’s bond with her sister Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor is extremely well known. Often, Janhvi pens sweet notes for her sister on social media and they give fans an insight into her love for her siblings. From adorable photos with Khushi to spending time with Anshula, Janhvi often drops cute photos on social media that leave fans in awe of the Kapoor sisters. However, the cutest photo of the trio has surfaced on social media recently.
A throwback photo from their trip abroad is doing rounds on social media and it is just too cute to miss. In the photo, Janhvi is seen posing with her sisters and bestfriend. However, the cutest thing about it is the fact that they all are twinning in blue raincoats. In the photo, we can see Janhvi clinging on to her sister Anshula while they pose with Khushi and Tanisha Santoshi. All the 4 girls looked extremely happy and seemed to be enjoying their trip together.
Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor shares a heartfelt video as she talks about mother Sridevi and family, lockdown & more; VIDEO
The cute throwback photo of Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula is the perfect treat to kickstart your day. Amid the lockdown, while Janhvi and Khushi are spending time together at home with dad Boney Kapoor, Anshula is spending time with her brother Arjun Kapoor.
Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s photo with Khushi and Anshula:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, it could not due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht for her. In Takht, she will be working with stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.