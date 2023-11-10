Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor flaunt sibling style with recycled lehengas at Dhanteras celebration; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a strong bond with each other and have a great fashion sense. Today, the sister duo paid a visit to Karan Johar's office for Dhanteras puja. On this occasion, the Kapoor sisters reportedly wore recycled lehengas. The Archies actor Vedang Raina was also at the puja. Let's find out more.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twin in traditionals

As the Diwali season has started, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended Dhanteras Puja at Karan Johar's Dharma office in Mumbai. According to News18, the sister duo wore beautiful twinning lehengas that they had earlier donned during a Tirupati visit. Dressed in beautiful traditional outfits, Janhvi and Khushi are a stunning sight to behold.

In August, Janhvi wore the same outfit during her visit to Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Khushi's dress was also worn by Janhvi in April.

Check out their picture!

Khushi also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina as well as Adhiraj Singh.

Check out!

Several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday also attended the Puja at Dharma's office.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Upon release, the film met with mixed critical response. She will be next seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release theatrically on April 19th. Apart from that, she is also doing a Telugu film Devara, and is playing an IFS officer in Ulajh.

Khushi, on the other hand, is gearing up for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film is based on the popular eponymous American comic book series and also stars debutant Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina among others. It will premiere on Netflix on December 7th. Yesterday, the makers dropped its much-awaited trailer on the internet and it was well received.

