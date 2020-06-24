Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor hugging each other in this throwback PHOTO speaks volumes about their bond

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a great rapport with each other. Meanwhile, check out one of their unseen throwback pictures from an exotic location.

When we talk about siblings in Bollywood, the first names that come to our mind include Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi. The two sisters share a great rapport with each other and are often spotted stepping out together at various events and occasions. While Janhvi has already made her debut in the Bollywood film industry, Khushi, on the other hand, is completing her studies. The bond between the two sisters becomes quite evident from their social media posts.

As we speak of this, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of Janhvi and Khushi which is hard to miss. As we can see, the two of them are seen hugging each other while posing for the camera in the picture which was taken during one of their exotic vacations in Italy. As we can see, Janhvi is seen wearing an orange top and white shorts, Khushi, on the other hand, is wearing a white top and blue denim shorts.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actress will then team up with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. She has also been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2. Janhvi is a part of the multi-starrer Takht co-starring , Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and others in the lead roles.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's unseen throwback PHOTO speaks a lot about their unbreakable bond)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×