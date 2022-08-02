Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor look splendid in modish outfits as they chill on a beach in UNSEEN PIC

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular siblings in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The legendary late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi have always been a part of the limelight growing up. And now, ever since Janhvi made her acting debut on the silver screen with the 2018 film Dhadak, there has been no looking back. Both the sisters keep quite an active presence on social media and often share sneak peeks of their personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, earlier today, Khushi took to her Instagram space and shared an unseen photo with Janhvi, where they can be seen chilling on a beach with a friend.

Khushi Kapoor shares an unseen photograph with Janhvi Kapoor

Earlier today, Khushi took to the stories feature on Instagram and wished her friend Orhan Awatramani on his birthday. She shared an unseen photo featuring the birthday boy with Janhvi and she, where the trio can be seen spending some quality time together on a beach. In the picture, Orhan can be seen seated between Khushi and Janhvi. The Good Luck Jerry actress can be seen donning a bright pink bralette top with blue denim pants. Khushi, on the other hand, wore a baggy denim jacket with denim pants. Both the sisters dished out style goals effortlessly. They looked at the camera and posed for the picture.

Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote a sweet birthday wish for her friend too. It read, “Happy birthday to the hottest (star emoji) @orry1 Love you the most.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She now has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She recently finished shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, where she will be featuring with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi also has Mili.

Khushi Kapoor will be soon making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where she will be seen with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

