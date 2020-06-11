Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor look stunning as they twin in similar outfits in these throwback PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor make for the most adorable sister duo in Bollywood. Take a look at some of their throwback pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor has proved her mettle in acting with her debut movie itself i.e. Dhadak that was released back in 2018. Although the promising actress has been away from the silver screen for almost a year, her fan following hasn’t faded a bit and how! Janhvi’s pictures and videos instantly go viral whenever they are being shared on social media. Her sister Khushi is yet to make a debut in Bollywood but still manages to grab headlines at times.

We went through our archives and have found some throwback pictures of Janhvi and Khushi that surely deserve your attention. The two sisters are seen twinning in chic and stunning outfits as we can see in the pictures. In the first one, they are seen wearing simple white tops teamed up with blue jeans while on their way to some unknown destination. There is no denying the fact that the two of them look chic in these outfits.

There is another picture in which Janhvi and Khushi are setting major sibling goals as they pose together while being clad in similar attires. While the Dostana 2 actress is seen wearing a white t-shirt and a blue shimmery skirt, her sister, on the other hand, is wearing a white shirt teamed up with a printed brown skirt. Black outfits have always been the favourite of Bollywood celebs and the third picture of the Kapoor sisters proves the same. Both of them are seen twinning in stunning black outfits and are a sight to behold here. While Janhvi is seen wearing a heavy gown, Khushi, on the other hand, is clad in a jumpsuit teamed up with matching heels.

Check out the throwback pictures of Janhvi and below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be back on the silver screen with some interesting projects. She is going to play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her never-before-seen look from the movie has already made the fans excited for its release. Apart from that, the actress has been roped in opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afza. She will feature alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in Dostana 2. The actress is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and others in the lead roles.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi’s precious childhood pic with Sridevi & Boney Kapoor is an apt Throwback Thursday treat)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×